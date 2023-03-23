Link Transit Awards Construction Contract for East Wenatchee Comfort Station

Link transit accepted a construction bid for their new comfort station in East Wenatchee.

During their meeting on March 21, Link Transit’s board of directors voted to accept G.L. White’s bid for approximately $150,720.45 with a 10% contingency, totaling to $165,792.50.

Link Transit General Manager Richard DeRock says this comfort station would provide restrooms for Link Transit bus operators, who currently lack restroom access during their East Wenatchee routes.

Link Transit bought property on 3rd Street and Rock Island Road back in 2021.

Back in January, Link Transit signed an interlocal agreement with the City of East Wenatchee to build this comfort station, along with a park and ride in that area.

Construction for this comfort station is anticipated to begin in July, after crews finish installing the new traffic light on the intersection of 3rd Street and Rock Island Road.

DeRock says G.L. White’s bid increases their total project costs to approximately $650,000, which is under the $750,000 budgeted in their 2023 Capital Budget.