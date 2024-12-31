Man Arrested After Allegedly Assaulting Three, Including WSP Trooper

An Ocean Shores man is behind bars after he allegedly assaulted three people, including a Washington State Patrol (WSP) trooper, in Adams County on Monday.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says 42-year-old Kenneth Andrew Curtis first assaulted a cashier at a truck stop in the 2000 block of Durry Road in Sprague, prior to fleeing in a vehicle and assaulting a customer at a gas station 11 miles away in the 1500 block of West 1st Avenue in Ritzville.

Get our free mobile app

Curtis also reportedly assaulted a responding WSP trooper at the Ritzville establishment when the two scuffled after the trooper tried to contact Curtis.

Deputies say Curtis fled on foot following his assault of the trooper but was quickly located and subdued with a taser after failing to obey commands to surrender.

He was transported to an area hospital for a medical evaluation before being booked into the Adams County Jail on charges associated with assaulting the trooper, with other charges pending.

A passenger in Curtis' vehicle was questioned and released, while a dog reportedly belonging to Curtis was remanded into protective custody by Adams County Pet Rescue.