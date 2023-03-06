Man Arrested for Burglary in Soap Lake

An Ephrata man is in jail for allegedly burglarizing a property in Soap Lake on Monday morning.

Deputies with the Grant County Sheriff's Office were dispatched to the 20,000 block of Locust Road at just after 5 a.m. after the man triggered surveillance cameras on private property.

"A transient person from the Ephrata area was seen on motion detection cameras outside a shop," says Grant County Sheriff's Office Sergeant Beau Lemans. "He made entry into the shop and retrieved miscellaneous tools and stacked them near the door."

Deputies identified the man as 25-year-old Nicholas Schafer, who Lemans says fled the scene and was subsequently traced using a K-9 unit.

"As officers arrived in the area, Nicholas Schafer took off and they tracked his shoe prints in the snow until a K-9 could get in the area. Then they tracked him through rural Grant County and located him in an orchard where they took him into custody without incident."

Schafer was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of burglary and theft.

The Ephrata and Soap Lake Police Departments both assisted with the investigation.