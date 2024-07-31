Man Arrested For Starting Fire That Destroyed Property Near Soap Lake

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he started a fire that destroyed multiple structures and vehicles near Soap Lake on Tuesday night.

Crews from several area fire departments responded to the blaze on Road 20 Northeast at around 10 p.m.

The fire quickly intensified and prompted Level 2 and Level 3 evacuation notices for numerous homes on Road 20 Northeast and nearby Road B.5 Northeast.

Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control in roughly three hours, but not before it blackened approximately 25 acres and destroyed seven outbuildings, four RVs, and four vehicles.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says it didn't take long for a suspect to emerge in connection with the fire.

"There was a person who was pointed out by many of the neighbors as being the person who caused the fire. This person was burning trash outside and the fire got away from them."

That person identified by witnesses - 25-year-old David Teslyuk of Soap Lake - was arrested by deputies and taken to jail on suspicion of First Degree Reckless Burning.

Foreman says it's the third such incident that's occurred in Grant County so far this summer.

"This will be our third charge of reckless burning. The other two were Second Degree Reckless Burning, but this will be our first First Degree Reckless Burning charge this year."

One person was hospitalized for smoke inhalation and a pregnant woman also required medical aide but was uninjured as a result of the fire.

All evacuation notices were lifted after about two hours and all area roads impacted by the blaze were also reopened.

If prosecuted and eventually convicted, Teslyuk is facing jail time and hefty fines for the alleged crime.