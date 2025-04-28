Man Arrested in Ellensburg for Hit-And-Run

A Kansas man is in jail in Kittitas County for hit-and-run after he drove into two vehicles in the parking lot of a bar in Ellensburg.

The Ellensburg daily Record reports police arrested 34-year-old Michael Gates of Anthony, Kansas Tuesday night.

Get our free mobile app

Gates allegedly told officers he consumed 10 beers. He had a loaded rifle in his truck and authorities discovered he had an extensive criminal record. He is also on pre-trial release from jail on a bond in an attempted murder case.

Police found Gates in the bar parking lot driving a red truck with its headlights out. They told him to get out of the vehicle but Gates refused.

Gates told officers he was having an anxiety attack, but he refused treatment when paramedics responded.

Police booked Gates in the Kittitas County Jail and faces charges of hit-and-run, driving under the influence, second-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, having a loaded rifle in a motor vehicle, and obstruciton of a public servant.