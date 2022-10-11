Man Charged With 1st Degree Murder In August Shooting

A Wenatchee man is charged with 1st Degree Murder in the August death of 18-year-old Yair Flores.

Police arrested 19-year-old Markheil Leon Ford Monday after prosecutors charged him on October 5 with the crime.

Officers think Ford shot Flores three times while he was sleeping after lifting a window while outside Flores home in a trailer park in the 1600 block of Methow Street.

Detectives think the shooting could be connected to a previous gang confrontation in July at Big Lots in Olds Station where Flores allegedly fired a gunshot, but did not injure anyone.

An Affidavit of Probable Cause notes that Flores was a member of the Norteno gang and went by the street name of “Fearless.”

Flores was reported to have been sleeping in his bedroom with his girlfriend at the time of his shooting. She told officers she was awoken by the sound of him gasping for air and discovered he was bleeding from his torso.

Flores was pronounced dead at the scene after lifesaving attempts by his father, police officers and paramedics who arrived on the scene.

Detectives based part of their timeline and understanding of events through the account of an informant.

Ford is scheduled to appear in Chelan County Superior Court on Tuesday.

He's formally charged with Aggravated 1st Degree Murder and 1st Degree Burglary, and has no bail until his first appearance in court.