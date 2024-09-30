Man Dies In Crash Near Warden

An Othello man is dead following a single-vehicle accident in Grant County on Saturday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the crash occurred on Road U Southeast near Warden when 52-year-old Faustino N. Gonzalez failed to negotiate a curve with his pickup truck, which went off the roadway and rolled.

Deputies say Gonzalez, who was not wearing a seatbelt, was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Investigators say Gonzalez was also intoxicated at the time of the wreck.