Man Held on $250K Bail After Alleged Assault with Baseball Bat

A man is in jail on $250,000 bail after being arrested for allegedly assaulting a woman in Moses Lake last week.

Officers were dispatched to a disturbance call in the 200 block of East Ninth Avenue at around 2:30 a.m. last Thursday.

Capt. Mike Williams with the Moses Lake Police Department says the man had left the scene when officers arrived but the victim told them he'd just attacked her.

"She said that the male suspect had struck her with a baseball bat multiple times and then wrapped a charging cord around her neck and pulled on the cord until it broke. She said the suspect then grabbed the bat and placed it over her throat, pressing down on it."

Williams said it didn't take long for officers to track down the suspect, 25-year-old George Zeno.

"After taking the report, officers were able to locate Zeno nearby and take him into custody a short time later. In addition to domestic violence charges, officers found a semi-automatic rifle in Zeno's possession and he is not eligible to possess firearms."

Zeno was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of first-degree unlawful possession of a firearm, second-degree domestic violence and domestic violence robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, and felony harassment with threats to kill.

Police say Zeno has five previous felony convictions including second-degree and third-degree assault, theft of a firearm and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm.