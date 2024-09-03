Man Jailed For Allegedly Breaking Into Shop Near Winchester

A Marysville man is in jail after police say he was captured breaking into a shop building on video surveillance near Winchester late Monday.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office and Quincy Police Department responded to a property in the 13000 block of Martin Road Northwest at around 10:20 p.m. after a man called 9-1-1 to report that his home surveillance system had caught two people trying to break into the shop.

Both suspects were gone when officers and deputies arrived, but they did locate an SUV, which had been reported as suspicious by several neighbors, parked behind a stack of apple bins across the road.

Get our free mobile app

A woman found inside the SUV was detained for questioning but released after reportedly being uncooperative with investigators.

Deputies then deployed a drone and discovered 42-year-old Justin Cromwell hiding beneath a plastic tarp on the property.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the agency has been using drone technology to locate criminal suspects for several years now.

"We've been using drone technology for the past several years. Some of our drones are equipped with forward-looking infrared that allows us to get night imagery. In this case, we were able to from the person who was trying to evade us, so deputies walked over, lifted up the plastic tarping and took him into custody."

Cromwell was arrested on suspicion of second-degree burglary.

Foreman says its believed he and the woman were simply passing through the area and looking to commit crimes of opportunity.

"We suspect they're probably transients or itinerant and just moving throughout the area."

Cromwell is currently being lodged in the Grant County Jail.

The SUV was seized by police as evidence.