Man shot, killed by Wenatchee Police Identified As Are Four Officers Involved

The man shot and killed June 4 by Wenatchee police is now identified as 32-year-old Zachary C. Rutherford of Jackson, California.

Police say Rutherford was the suspect in a burglary the afternoon of June 4 in the 400 block of Castle View Place, who was tracked down shortly afterward in the 200 block of South Western Street.

Rutherford was reportedly armed with a knife, and officers say they used two, unspecified types of non-lethal weapons before they shot and killed him.

Four Wenatchee Police members on administrative leave after being involved in the shooting have also been identified.

They are Corporal Seth Buhler Corporal Seth Buhler with twenty years total service and fourteen years of service at Wenatchee Police Department, Officer Jeff Ward with twenty-three years of service with WPD, Officer Stephanie Valencia with seven years total service and five years at WPD, and Officer Andrew Wilson with under four years total service and less than one year with WPD.

The North Central Washington Special Investigation Unit continues to investigate the shooting.

Rutherford was identified after his family was notified.