Man Who Drowned In Wenatchee River Was Swimming, Not Kayaking

The Chelan County Sheriff's Office is correcting the facts reported in a drowning on the Wenatchee River last week.

Deputies say 25-five-year-old Tristen Manalo, who went under near the KOA Campground in Leavenworth was swimming, not kayaking.

Close by swimmers were able to find Manalo and return him to shore, but he was pronounced dead after being taken to a hospital.

The sheriff's office said it changed it's reporting of facts after an investigation clarified what took place.

It was still the sixth drowning death in Chelan County this summer, with four of them being recreation related.

Deputies took the opportunity to remind the public once again that waters are colder and more rapid than usual this summer, and to please wear a life jacket.