Manhunt For Travis Decker Narrows To Blewett Pass Area

Manhunt For Travis Decker Narrows To Blewett Pass Area

photo credit: U.S. Marshals Service

Law enforcement officials have released an advisory for residents in the area of Blewett Pass that the search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker has been narrowed to their vicinity.

Both the Chelan and Kittitas County Sheriff's Offices say the manhunt for Decker is currently being focused around the areas of Ingalls Creek and Valley High, and residents should take precautions by locking their homes and vehicles.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Authorities are also asking people in these areas to remain especially vigilant for any suspicious activity and to report anything they see, hear or find which might be out of the ordinary to police immediately.

Officials say residents will notice a significant increase in the presence of law enforcement through at least tomorrow in the area.

15 of the Most Wanted FBI Suspects in Washington State

The FBI Field Office In Seattle needs your help locating these 15 wanted or missing suspects - Please contact the FBI’s Seattle Office at (206) 622-0460, your local FBI office, the nearest American Embassy or Consulate, or you can submit a tip online at tips.fbi.gov.
Filed Under: blewett pass
Categories: KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ