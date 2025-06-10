Law enforcement officials have released an advisory for residents in the area of Blewett Pass that the search for triple-murder suspect Travis Decker has been narrowed to their vicinity.

Both the Chelan and Kittitas County Sheriff's Offices say the manhunt for Decker is currently being focused around the areas of Ingalls Creek and Valley High, and residents should take precautions by locking their homes and vehicles.

Authorities are also asking people in these areas to remain especially vigilant for any suspicious activity and to report anything they see, hear or find which might be out of the ordinary to police immediately.

Officials say residents will notice a significant increase in the presence of law enforcement through at least tomorrow in the area.