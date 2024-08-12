Master Gardener Foundation Re-launching Buy A Brick Fundraiser

The Master Gardener Foundation of Chelan-Douglas Counties is re-launching its “Buy a Garden Brick” fundraiser.

Get our free mobile app

The foundation financially supports the education programs and projects of the WSU Master Gardener Program.

Master Gardener Foundation Immediate Past President Ettore Castellente says the new donations will add to the display of bricks already in the garden on Western Avenue.

"We have a brand-new batch of bricks to be engraved, so we are offering up these 30 some bricks to those who wish to donate to the foundation, which supports our Mater Gardner Program," said Castellente.

The Master Gardner program has more than 100 volunteers who provide gardening tips and other information at the Community Education Garden in Wenatchee and other locations.

There are a total of five gardens. They include The Community Education Garden, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee, The Misawa Bridge of Friendship Garden at the northeast corner of Eastmont Avenue and 8th Street in East Wenatchee, The Riverfront Park Xeriscape Garden in partnership with Chelan PUD on the Apple Capital Loop Trail near 5th Street in Wenatchee, The Leavenworth Fish Hatchery Pollinator Garden at12790 Fish Hatchery Rd, Leavenworth and The Boswell Garden at the Chelan County Fairgrounds in Cashmere.

In addition, the program’s volunteers staff the Plant and Insect Clinic at the WSU Extension office, 412 Washington St., between March and October of each year.

Those who buy a garden brick will have their name or message permanently engraved on it.

The cost is $100. The engraved garden bricks will be placed in the Deer Resistant Garden patio area at the Community Education Garden, 1100 N. Western Ave., Wenatchee.

The Master Gardner program's Third Saturday in the Garden events offer education on a variety of gardening topics between March and October.

Castellente says the brick donations will help finance Third Saturday events like this Saturday's popular "Tomato Gala."

"There's so many things to see," Castellente said. "Plus, there are lots and lots of different tomatoes to taste and then vote on. And it's the annual August event there."

Anyone can purchase a brick by completing and mailing an order found here .