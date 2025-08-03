Police in Grant County are looking for suspects in a shooting leaving a Mattawa man with life-threatening injuries.

Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in Desert Aire on Desert Aire Drive Southwest.

Deputies responded and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. A helicopter lifted him to an out-of-area hospital.

The Sheriff’s Office said they are withholding some information to aid with their investigation. No suspects have been named.