Mattawa Man Shot at Desert Aire Gas Station, Suspects Sought
Police in Grant County are looking for suspects in a shooting leaving a Mattawa man with life-threatening injuries.
Get our free mobile app
Grant County Sheriff’s Office said it happened at approximately 5:30 p.m. Saturday at a gas station in Desert Aire on Desert Aire Drive Southwest.
Deputies responded and found a 22-year-old man with gunshot wounds. A helicopter lifted him to an out-of-area hospital.
The Sheriff’s Office said they are withholding some information to aid with their investigation. No suspects have been named.
The 20 Passwords Washingtonians Get Hacked The Most
Maybe get creative with passwords? NordPass found the ones easiest to crack!
Gallery Credit: Sarah Stringer