MEET MITTENS!

Mittens is a little worried about her change in lifestyle and she hopes someone will be taking here home soon to her cozy, new furever home.

Mittens is trying her best to settle in, she is healthy, and she had a full dental exam one year ago so her teeth are looking good!

Mittens is hoping you will visit her soon and maybe take her home and she is available at a special adoption fee!

Mittens

Age: 8 years old

Sex: Female

Breed: Domestic Shorthair/Mix

Color: Black and White

Animal ID: 54205691

Adoption fee: Name Your Price

If Mittens is not the adoptable pet for you, there are plenty of other animals available for adoption at the Wenatchee Valley Humane shelter! Take a look at this link