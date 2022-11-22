More Snow Projected In Tuesday Winter Weather Advisory

The National Weather Service now expects more snow to accumulate in the Wenatchee area during today's Winter Weather Advisory between 10am and 7pm.

Meteorologist Steven Van Horn says the reason for the change is conditions that are now more favorable for snow.

"There are models that we were looking at yesterday showing a bit more warmer air moving in above the surface, which would be resulting in a bit more freezing precipitation," said Van Horn. "But, it looks like it's going to be staying a bit colder, (we'll see) more snow, at least for around the Wenatchee area, Wenatchee River Valley up towards Lake Chelan,"

Wenatchee Valley could get 1-2 inches of snow, while Leavenworth could see up to 4 inches. Chelan and Waterville could get 3 inches.

The Columbia Basin, including Moses Lake will see less snow accumulation and a greater chance for freezing rain.