Moses Lake Couple Missing Since Sunday

mage from Grant County Sheriff's Office

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office is still looking for a married couple who have been missing since Sunday.

Fifty-three-year-old Theresa Bergman was last seen at the Spokane Airport Sunday afternoon while her husband, 54-year-old Charles Bergman had gone to her pick from their Moses Lake home.

Cellphone data shows a signal linked to the couple was recorded in remote Lincoln County, but Lincoln County deputies could not locate them.

Image of Charles Bergman from Grant County Sheriff's Office
Image of Theresa Bergman from Grant County Sheriff's Office
Anyone with information on the whereabouts on Charles or Theresa Bergman, contact MACC Dispatch at (509) 762-1160, Sgt. G. Mansford (509)750-8805, or Crime Tips at CrimeTips@grantcountywa.gov.

