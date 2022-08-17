Moses Lake Girl Airlifted After Being Struck by Car

An 8-year-old Moses Lake girl was airlifted to a Seattle Hospital and is now recovering after being struck by a car while on an electric scooter.

Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff's Office said the girl was struck Thursday evening by a Honda Civic driven by a 19-year-old woman. The incident happened on Castlewood Drive near Larchmont Drive in the Pelican Point area of Moses Lake.

"As the woman was driving the sunset was blinding her." Foreman said, "She did not see a child who was riding an electric scooter and the scooter and the vehicle collided."

The teenage driver was not cited because there was no indication she was operating the car in a reckless manner or exceeding the speed limit.

The girl's condition is unknown, although Foreman added that she has been released from the hospital.