Moses Lake Murder Suspect Arrested in Pennsylvania After Nationwide Warrant Issued for his Arrest

Alleged murder suspect Charles Bergman was found in Pennsylvania Friday night, after Lincoln County Sheriff’s Deputies issued a nationwide warrant for his arrest.

Lincoln County Sheriff Gabe Gants wrote that his office reached out to the U.S. Marshal Service for assistance on arresting Bergman for the alleged murder of his wife Theresa Bergman.

This case initially began on Sep. 18, when Charles and his wife were reported missing after he picked her up from the Spokane Airport Sunday afternoon

On Thursday, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office discovered Theresa’s body in Chewelah, which prompted a nationwide warrant for Charles’ arrest.

Bergman was arrested in New Stanton, Pennsylvania under suspicion of first degree premeditated murder and will be extradited to Washington.

Grant County Public Information Officer Kyle Foreman said this is the first murder case Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office have seen in over 20 years.

Bergman’s trial will be held in Lincoln County.

“While our hearts are heavy and remain with the family, we are pleased that he was taken into custody quickly and that nobody else was hurt in the process,” wrote Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office on their Facebook page.