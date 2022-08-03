Moses Lake Shooting Damages Home

Detectives are still looking into evidence collected after a shooting on West Marina Drive in Moses Lake Tuesday night.

Moses Lake Police Captain Mike Williams said two cars were involved in the altercation, with reportedly an occupant in one car firing at the other car.

"We recovered about ten shell casings from the scene of the shooting as well as video evidence, tire tread evidence, etc. from the crime scene," Williams said.

No one is thought to have been injured in the shooting, although one nearby residence was hit and a bystander was nearly struck by a stray round.

Williams added there have yet to be any arrests in connection with the shooting.