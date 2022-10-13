Murder at Pine Falls Campground Returns to Cashmere Library

The Cashmere Library is hosting a murder mystery party inside their library on Oct. 26.

This is the first in-person version of the Murder at Pine Falls Campground mystery event. Last year the game was held online due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The murder mystery party is essentially, like playing Clue but in person,” Cashmere employee Ashley Harrod explained. “While people aren't playing characters in this, they are going to be able to listen to character interviews that our staff has put together over the course of the last couple of weeks and they'll get to come and enjoy the decorations and find clues throughout the library and try to piece together this mystery.”

Guests are invited to explore the Murder at Pine Falls Campground and help find clues around the library to solve the murder case.

“Essentially what happens is a murder takes place at the Pine Falls Campground,” Harrod said. “There are suspects that are detained in the course of that. So it's not quite a one room mystery but one campground, so kind of an isolated area and a number of people who could have done it.”

This event is free and pre-registration is unnecessary.

This event is family-friendly, but the murder mystery itself is geared more towards the young teen to adult age range.

The event runs from 6:15 p.m. to 8 p.m.

It is recommended that attendees arrive a little early before 6:15 p.m. to receive their detective tools (paper, pens, and instructions).

For more information, call the Cashmere Library at 509-782-3314.