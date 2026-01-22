It's that time of year for the Women's Service League of North Central Washington's (WSL) "My Girlfriend's Closet" (MGC) event.

What Is My Girlfriend’s Closet?

The event collects new and gently used women's clothing, shoes, jewelry, handbags, and accessories throughout the year. Members then sort through and categorize the merchandise to sell during its three-day sale called "My Girlfriend's Closet."

How the Event Supports Women and Children

WSL made over $104,000 in sales during the 2025 sale. The majority of MGC proceeds are distributed to local non-profit organizations that share WSL's vision of supporting women and children in the Wenatchee Valley.

MGC 2025 Funds provided $10,000 in scholarships to women fitting the criteria of returning to college later in life. In 2025, $83,000 was distributed to non-profit organizations.

Event Dates and Prom Dress Giveaway

Anyone who wants to make a donation to the event can drop off items at Heidi Huddle All State Insurance at 235 N. Mission Street, Cashmere Valley Bank in Wenatchee, or Town Toyota Auto Sales in East Wenatchee. The Veteran's Warehouse Thrift Store on N. Wenatchee Ave. will host the event and accept donations. The last day for donations is March 1.

The event will take place March 12-15. The WSL will hold its Prom Dress Giveaway the following weekend.