National Police Week Observed in the Wenatchee Valley

Policing agencies around the Wenatchee Valley and the rest of the country are taking time to recognize their fallen peers and fellow officers in law enforcement.

National Police Week is underway. It started in 1962 with President John F. Kennedy's decree to honor the men and women who risk their lives every day in the line of duty.

"He's the one who came up with the proclamation designating May 15th as Peace Officer Memorial Day, which then also gave us the week in which the day falls for Police Week. I give a special thanks to President Kennedy for recognizing that." Chelan County Sheriff Mike Morrison said.

Across the country, vigils, ceremonies and remembrances are held this week to honor fallen officers. Visits to the law enforcement memorials in Olympia and Washington D-C are ways people pay their respects as well.

"I think that speaks volumes and as a moving opportunity if you get a chance to go over there. I've been over there myself, and it definitely lets you know how many have actually lost their lives serving their communities and doing the profession of law enforcement." Sheriff Morrison said.

According to the Officer Down Memorial web page, three officers with the Chelan County Sheriff's office have died in the line of duty. They are Deputy Saul Gallegos, Deputy Winfield Edie and Deputy James Bennett.

"This will be the 20th year since (Gallegos) lost his life serving Chelan County and we are paying respects to him. Every single member of our agency has a pen, memorializing his sacrifice. We will also have his memorial run coming up here. It's something that we do just to recognize those that pay the ultimate sacrifice for Chelan County." Sheriff Morrison said.

