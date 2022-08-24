NCW Fair Returns to Waterville

The NCW Fair in Waterville starts Thursday (August 25).

Opening day at the fair is Latino Day, and fair director Carolyn Morley says there’s an awful lot happening.

“We have lots of entertainment, including mariachi, folklorico dancing and a Latino band, along with lots and lots of food. So there’s a lot going on for opening day.”

Friday at the fair is First Responders Day, featuring a touch-a-truck event for the kids and the opening of the fair carnival. Day two at the fair also includes a double-headliner concert with country artists Maddie & Tae and Matt Stell, as well as other live entertainment.

The fair continues Saturday with Kids Day, the Big Bend Rodeo Round-Up, and the youth livestock sale.

Morley says anyone who plans to attend the fair this year should go online beforehand, and that fairgoers are sure to notice a few differences when they get there.

“Any tickets you buy online ahead of time will save you money and time at the gate. Also, we do have a new front entry. So head just a little bit further down Monroe Street to our brand new, beautiful front entrance. There’s a lot of differences you’ll see when you get up here and we hope people will enjoy all of the improvements we’ve made.”

The fair opens at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday and runs through Sunday (August 29) at 6:00 p.m.

Fair, concert, and event tickets can be purchased online at ncwfair.org.