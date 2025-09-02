In partnership with Oregon Humanities and the NCW Equity Alliance, the library system is hosting a trio of virtual events under the banner Core Conversations. The goal: listening, learning, and building stronger connections.

The series kicks off September 10th with a program called Migration: Changes and Transformations. The event will explore how migration reshapes lives, cultures, and communities. Facilitator Cristina Morales, who immigrated to the U.S. from Spain in 2011, will lead participants in an interactive discussion about experiences of leaving home, adapting to new places, and preserving traditions.

On October 16th, the conversation shifts to conflict. The session Softening Sharp Teeth: Getting Curious About Conflict will encourage participants to examine how we respond to disagreements and what tools can help us engage with them more constructively. Facilitator Emily Squires will guide a judgment-free discussion on reframing conflict as an opportunity for growth.

The final program comes November 13th with Can We Get Along?—a dialogue about connection and community in a divided nation. Facilitator Chisao Hata will lead a discussion on how personal experiences shape barriers to connection, as well as how they can break those barriers down.

Each Core Conversation begins at 6 p.m. and is open to the public. Registration links are available through NCW Libraries at ncwlibraries.org