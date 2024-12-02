The winter reading program got underway Sunday at all 30 NCW Libraries locations, as well as online.

The program is a call for self-betterment, "an invitation for community members of all ages to make time to read," says Adult Services Manager Alicia O'Dell. "We want to foster a culture of reading for all, whether that's with a book, an audiobook or even a magazine."

Patrons are encouraged to set a personal reading goal and track their progress through Beanstack, a handy digital reading platform. If that's a non-starter for you, feel free to use a hard copy reading log; these are available at every library branch.

Those who meet or exceed their goal will be rewarded accordingly - either with small prizes or digital raffle tickets.

There's a communitarian aspect to this too. According to this post, "Every NCW Libraries location will set a community-specific reading goal. Each branch will feature a large reading thermometer to visually track how many books everyone has read. Anyone can stop by their local library to report how many books they have read and help their community reach their goal." The thermometer will presumably look something like this.

The two-month program was a dizzying success last time around, with library patrons logging an estimated 20,000 books. 20,000!

Whatever you do, don't be afraid to ask for help: "NCW Libraries staff are always ready with recommendations. Local libraries will feature book displays and library patrons are encouraged to make their own recommendations and write reviews. NCW Libraries website and social media channels will also be featuring book recommendations for all ages throughout the program."

Click here to sign up. Happy reading!