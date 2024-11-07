NCW Libraries Offer Help, Support on Path to Citizenship

Aspiring U.S. citizens are invited to an in-person naturalization primer at Wenatchee Public Library.

Claudia Bovee, head of Latino services at NCW Libraries, describes naturalization info as a critical community need. She says the facilitation of these sessions, as well as actual citizenship classes, wouldn't be possible without Hand in Hand, a local immigrant-focused nonprofit.

Get our free mobile app

Instruction may be delivered solely in Spanish, depending on the composition of the audience. At minimum it'll be bilingual. Library staff will be on hand to discuss relevant resources and services.

The session is slated for Monday, Nov. 18 at 5:30 p.m. Click here for additional information.