The North Central Washington Special Investigations Unit has wrapped up a months-long shooting probe.

Prosecutors and community representatives have been briefed on the SIU's findings, according to a press release issued by the Douglas County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday afternoon.

The shooting in question took place on Dec. 17, 2023. 54-year-old Troy McMaster was reportedly in severe mental distress when he plowed headlong into Wenatchee's VA outpatient clinic, causing around $25,000 worth of damages. McMaster also let off multiple gunshots, according to police.

He then fled to East Wenatchee in his battered pickup truck. As KPQ reported in late December, McMaster "was shot numerous times [after] he stopped his vehicle and confronted officers with a gun" in the 2500 block of Eastmont Extension.

McMaster was taken into custody. He underwent treatment, first at Confluence Health Hospital's Wenatchee campus and then at Harborview Medical Center in Seattle.

Among the charges leveled at McMaster were assault with a deadly weapon and malicious mischief. The former is self-explanatory. The latter, roughly translated, means "vandalism" or "property damage" in Washington legal parlance. Because McMaster racked up damages exceeding $5,000, he was charged with malicious mischief in the first degree.

The police personnel with whom he tangled were placed on administrative leave.

But the threat McMaster posed to his fellow citizens (and to himself) was negligible; that was the determination of mental health providers at the time. In late January he was released on his own recognizance.

Now that the SIU has concluded its investigation, it will be submitted to the Douglas County Prosecuting Attorney for review.

McMaster pleaded guilty to reduced charges on July 15. His sentencing is slated for Sep. 4.