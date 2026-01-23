Washington State University has unveiled its first new apple variety since the blockbuster Cosmic Crisp, called Sunflare.

Developed through decades of tree fruit research, Sunflare is a tart, crunchy, juicy cross of Honeycrisp and Cripps Pink, better known as Pink Lady. Scientists first bred the apple in 1998 at WSU’s Columbia View Research Orchard.

More than 17,000 people submitted name suggestions before Sunflare was selected.

The apple recently made its public debut during a tasting event on WSU’s Pullman campus, where students, faculty, and visitors sampled the fruit and offered feedback.

Researchers say Sunflare will be marketed as a boutique variety, offering growers an early-harvest, disease-resistant option with strong storage potential.

Sunflare apples are expected to reach grocery stores following the 2029 harvest. Royalties from future sales will support ongoing research and development of new apple varieties at WSU.