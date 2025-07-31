WVC and Bighorns Host Youth Basketball Camp for 80 Kids

WVC and Bighorns Host Youth Basketball Camp for 80 Kids

Wenatchee Valley College

Wenatchee Valley College and the Wenatchee Bighorns teamed up to host a youth basketball camp last week.

Bighorns and WVC Team Up for Youth Basketball Camp

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app
Wenatchee Valley College
loading...

Bighorns Owner Shawn Cooprider said 80 kids ages 8-15 attended the five-day "Nike Basketball" camp at the Student Recreation Center and Smith Gym on the WVC Wenatchee campus.

“Nike heard of our successful program with the Bighorns, providing to the youth in our community, and asked if we would co-sponsor camps in the NCW,” Cooprider said. “For our inaugural camp, I think it went great, and we are looking forward to additional camps in the future.”

Wenatchee Valley College
loading...

80 Kids Learn Skills From Local Coaches and Players

Kids had the chance to work with Bighorns coaches Matthew Riley and Braden Graggoo, WVC Men's Basketball coach Jordan Highland, Eastmont High School head girls coach Joe Barnes, Bighorns players Nick Fleming, Tavin Cummings, Kobi Johnson, and Virgil Fields, as well as Knights basketball players Eme Henry and Eamon Monohand.

“It’s good for the kids to see and be around the players. That kind of stuff is priceless,” Highland said.

He added that a seventh-grade camp attendee asked him for a tryout.

Wenatchee Valley College Knight At The Wild

One of the many promotional nights at Wenatchee Wild home games

Gallery Credit: Mark Rattner with KPQ Newsradio 560

Filed Under: wenatchee valley college
Categories: KPQ News, Local News, Wenatchee News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ