Nine In Custody Following Alleged Brawl, Gunfire In E Wenatchee Streets

Nine juvenile suspects are in police custody following their alleged involvement in a large fight in East Wenatchee.

The East Wenatchee Police Department says officers responded to reports of a disturbance and gunshots near the intersection of 3rd Street Northeast and North Georgia Avenue at around 7:45 p.m. on Thursday (May 15).

Get our free mobile app

Upon their arrival at the scene, officers discovered multiple shell casings at the location and received information from witnesses that a large brawl involving a group of juveniles had recently occurred and all of them had fled after gunfire rang out.

Using residential surveillance footage, investigators identified nine juvenile suspects who were all located at a nearby apartment complex.

Due to the reported presence of firearms during the alleged brawl, police called in a SWAT team to assist in securing a perimeter around the complex prior to successfully detaining all of the suspects.

The nine male juveniles were arrested and transported to the Chelan County Regional Justice Center and Chelan County Juvenile Detention Center on charges related to the incident.

A search of the apartment complex also led to the recovery of three firearms, as well as additional evidence connecting the suspects to the reported scuffle.

Detectives did not indicate if the skirmish was gang-related and say the investigation is ongoing.