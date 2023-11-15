Noah: The Wenatchee Humane Society Pet of the Week

Introducing Noah, the Wenatchee Alley Humane Society Pet of The Week!

Noah has a young, tender soul and is looking for a soft place to land. He's currently a little unsure of life in the shelter, and when he is with his handlers he wants to be as close to them as possible.

Noah is a sweet guy, and wants to become more confident and enjoy the life ahead of him with his furever family. Maybe your home will be a perfect fit for Noah? Why not make an appointment to come meet him!

Noah

Age: 2 Years 1 Month

Sex: Male

Breed: Alaskan Husky/Mix

Animal ID: 54206694

Adoption fee: $150

If Noah isn't the best option for your home, there are plenty of other adoptable dogs, cats and other animals at the Wenatchee Humane Society shelter. Here is a link to the WVHS adoption page