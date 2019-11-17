Numerica PAC Festival of Trees Intertwines Community and Holiday Spirit

The holiday season is around the corner and Numerica Performing Arts Center is gearing up for its annual holiday fundraiser, Festival of Trees, that runs from December 5-7. The Numerica PAC upper lobby and the Wenatchee Convention Center ballroom will be adorned in trees and wreaths of all sizes and colors for the public to stroll around and admire.

"The Festival of Trees is our annual fundraising event to benefit the Numerica Performing Arts Center," said Maribeth Brisky, marketing assistant. "People are allowed to come in...it's free to the public, they can check out an array of community decorated trees and wreaths of all sizes and possibly win the chance to take them home during our silent auction."

The public viewing for Thursday, December 5 will be from 10-8 and Friday, December 6 will be from 10-6. The final public viewing opportunity is Saturday, December 6 from 10-4.

Not only will there be free public viewing opportunities for the decor, but with tickets the community can attend the holiday variety show, Holiday Spice, the ladies night out gala, Little Black Dress Party and the final opportunity to participate, Festival Dinner and Live auction.

"That evening (Festival Dinner and Live auction) includes dinner, a live auction featuring our grand trees and all of the tickets for these events are available now at numericapac.org or at wenatcheefestivaloftrees.org," said Brisky.

There are two opportunities for Holiday Spice, December 6 at 7 p.m. and December 7 at 1 p.m. The Little Black Dress Party will be December 6 at 7:30 p.m. The dinner and live auction is December 7 at 5 p.m.