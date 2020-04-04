One Acre Fire on Shady Pass Near 25-Mile Creek State Park Saturday

Chelan Fire and Rescue crews responded to a brush fire off Shady Pass Road above 25 Mile Creek State Park Saturday a little before noon.

Assistant Fire Chief Brandon Asher says it was one mile up the slope.

"It was being pushed by erratic winds. They were upslope and downslope, kind of all over the place and it was somewhat difficult to access the terrain."

Asher says crews had to hike down to the fire with the hose for the attack but they were able to hold it to one acre.

"As of now, the cause is a small controlled burn that had gotten a little out of control with the winds."

All five area stations responded with 20 firefighters on the scene.

The fire was in mop up after about an hour and a half.

Assistant Chief Asher says it's important as people burn these days that they are prepared to handled changing wind directions, and any potential sparks that might result.