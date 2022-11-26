Oregon Climbing Instructor Accused of Molesting Teen Student in Leavenworth

A rock-climbing instructor from Bend, Oregon is accused of molesting his 15-year-old female climbing student in Leavenworth this past summer.

37-year-old Brady Wayne Kendrick has been charged with third-degree child molestation.

On July 3, 2022, Kendrick allegedly inappropriately touched the 15-year-old student while camping at the Bridge Creek Campground in Leavenworth.

In the case affidavit, Kendrick is accused of grooming female students throughout his career, with former students and parents of students detailing similar instances where he made female climbers uncomfortable in the past.

On Nov. 9, Chelan County Sheriff’s Office issued a warrant to Kendrick to his home in Bend, Oregon and will need to appear for trial in Chelan County Superior Court.

On Nov. 23, Kendrick was issued a no-contact order between him and the victim, with bail set at $100,000.

Kendrick is facing five years in federal prison along with a $10,000 fine.

Next arraignment hearing is scheduled for Dec. 7, 2022.