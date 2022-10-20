Orondo Man Charged With Assault After Firing Shots Near Orchard Worker

A 73-year-old Orondo man faces felony charges after being accused of threatening an orchard worker and firing shots in the air.

Douglas County deputies say Steven Stannard came out of his house at around noon on Set. 26 and approached a man on a lawn mower in an adjacent orchard.

They say Stannard pointed a .22-caliber handgun at the worker, who then started to drive away.

Deputies say Stannard then started to walk away and fired two shots in the air.

The worker said he was scared and told deputies it was the second time in a month that Stannard had fired gunshots in his presence.

Stannard was charged this week with 2nd Degree Assault, Reckless Endangerment and Aiming Or Discharging Firearm.

The assault charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Stannard's trial date has been set for 8:30am on Jan. 25.