A dozen orphaned barn owls are being raised at a research orchard at WSU. The young owls are now fledglings but were orphaned a few months ago when the haystacks they were nesting in were removed according to the Spokesman-Review

The dozen defenseless owls have been joined by three more featherless barn owls that were found this week.

Barn owls are usually raised in nests constructed on a ledge or nook of a barn but a hollowed out space in a haystack is also an attractive but perilous nesting spot as well.

Researchers say when the haystack is processed, many barn owl chicks end up as orphans.

Get our free mobile app

The research orchard at the WSU Horticultural Center in Pullman, WA. has stepped in to serve as a nesting site for the rescued owls after the recent closure of the Blue Mountain Wildlife center.

The baby owls are hungry and consume up to 10 mice per day. The WSU staff caring for the orphans have to wear special suits that disguise they are humans so the birds won't imprint on them.

Adult Barn Owls are Important Rodent Control Measures in Orchards and Vineyards

Grant Glover, a wildlife biologist and farmer at the WSU orchard, said barn owls prey on destructive small animals like mice and voles.

A study of barn owls in vineyards estimated that one barn owl family could catch 3,466 rodents in a single year.

Barn owls are also an alternative applying rodenticides or other pest control measures for some farmers.

The Public Can Help Support the WSU Wildlife Rehabilitation Center's work

Dr. Marcie Logsdon says WSU’s Wildlife Rehabilitation Center is nearly entirely funded by public donations. It can cost up to $900 to supply a single owl with enough feeder mice to reach adulthood.

“Feeding 10 to 20 babies, it definitely starts to add up and place a strain on our resources,” Logsdon said.

“We are always very grateful for anyone would consider donating to help feed these guys.”

Donations can be made online to the Wildlife Care and Support Fund.