Othello Truck Driver Walks Away After Train Collision

Traffic was snarled on a rural road near Warden on Tuesday following a collision involving a train and a semi truck.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the wreck happened in the 20000 block of Road 6 Southeast when the semi, driven by 36-year-old Sergio Torres Velasquez of Othello, struck the side of a passing Columbia Basin Railroad locomotive.

Deputies say the crossing was marked and Velasquez was cited for failing to stop.

The semi, which was hauling a load of onions, received heavy damage to its tractor but its trailer remained upright and none of its contents were spilled.

Deputies say Velasquez was lucky to have walked away from the collision unharmed.