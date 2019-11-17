Pedestrian Struck by Vehicle in Moses Lake

A pedestrian was hit around 5:30 on East Nelson Road, near the intersection with Balsam Street, in Moses Lake on Friday evening. Our news partner, iFiberone, reports the man was taken to Samaritan Hospital with unknown injuries and the driver who was not hurt is cooperating. Moses Lake police are in search of witnesses and say a witness had stopped but officers weren't able to identify the individual before they left the scene of the incident. Anyone with information is encouraged to call MLPD at 762-1160.