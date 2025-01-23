Police Begin Effort To Rid Moses Lake Neighborhood Of Derelict Vehicles

An effort to reduce crime in one of Grant County's most notorious neighborhoods is now underway.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it has recently started the process of removing derelict vehicles from the streets of the Larson Community on the city's north side.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the action is designed as a first step in what's known as the Broken Windows Theory.

"The theory is that if you have a community that - when looked at, has broken windows, run-down cars, and a lot of crime happening, that you have to start somewhere by removing or fixing the broken windows. In this case, the broken windows are synonymous with the derelict vehicles that are lining the very narrow streets of the Larson Community."

The Sheriff's Office says many of the vehicles have been parked along the streets of the Larson Community for a long time, with many being inoperable or having been abandoned.

Foreman says an initial sweep of the neighborhood has already identified dozens of hulk vehicles for potential removal.

"We started at the south end of the Larson Community, and so far we've tagged to twenty-four vehicles that the members of our Crime Reduction Team will be contacting the owners of to find out what their intentions are with their vehicles. If they're not able to remove their vehicle, then we'll have the vehicle towed and impounded."

The Crime Reduction Team has already gone door to door in the Larson Community notifying anyone with a targeted vehicle about its potential removal.

Foreman says the effort to completely clear the Larson Community of all hulk vehicles will take several months, but it has been labeled as a priority among their many pressing tasks.

Over the past few decades, the Larson Community has become a frequent backdrop for many crimes, including drive-by shootings and other violent offenses.