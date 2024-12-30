Police Investigating After Shots Fired During Brawl In Moses Lake

Police in Grant County are investigating after someone reportedly discharged a firearm during a large brawl in Moses Lake on Friday night.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says a fistfight involving multiple people broke out at around 8:15 p.m. at a mobile home park in the 4000 block of Airway Drive Northeast and was halted when someone at the scene fired a gun.

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says responding deputies found evidence that several bullets struck a nearby residence.

"We did retrieve some shell casings which will be sent to the state crime lab for analysis, and they appear to be from a handgun."

Foreman adds that investigators were unable to determine who fired the shots or what caused the fight to occur.

"The people who were interviewed were no forthcoming with information and did not cooperate with investigators."

No one was injured by the gunfire and the affected residence was not associated with anyone who was a part of the fight.

No arrests have been made and the investigation is ongoing.