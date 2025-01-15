Police Say DUI Driver Caused Power Outage In Douglas County

A man is behind bars after police say he crashed a dump truck into a utility pole while intoxicated and knocked out power to over 300 residents in northeastern Douglas County on Tuesday evening.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office says it happened at just before 7 p.m. near Leahy Junction when 40-year-old Pedro Talavera Arevalo slammed the truck into the pole near a substation at the intersection of Road P and Road 27.

The crash caused downed powerlines that led to an outage which extended many miles to the east and impacted residents as far away as Grand Coulee.

Deputies say Talavara threatened a nearby resident who'd witnessed the accident and also broke a window of their home before abandoning the dump truck and fleeing in a pickup truck.

Talavara was apprehended several miles away on Road P Northeast after going off the roadway in his pickup truck.

He was booked into the Chelan County Regional Justice Center on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, assault, and malicious mischief.

Douglas County PUD officials say electrical service was restored to all of the affected homes within three hours.