Port Authority Moves Forward On Regional Sports Complex

The Chelan Douglas Port Authority is getting written commitment - an interlocal agreement - from all partners who've agreed to pay for a feasibility study on a possible Regional Sports Complex.

The partners which includes the cities of Wenatchee and East Wenatchee, Chelan and Douglas counties, the Port Authority and a group known as a public facilities district that oversees the Town Toyota Center.

Port CEO Jim Kuntz says getting formal commitments is important to the Port because they're putting the feasibility study together.

“It’s great to get verbal commitments,” said Kuntz. “We think we need to go one step further and have all of this entered into an interlocal agreement that spells that out so it’s clear and concise.”

The study itself will determine whether a Regional Sports Complex would serve a purpose and be successful in the area.

The Port is currently in the process of finding a consultant to conduct the feasibility study. Seven consultants responded to a solicitation to apply for the project. There are now three finalists in the running to get the contract for the job.

They are:

BerryDunn

Hunden Strategic Partners

Johnson Consulting

The three finalists will make presentations and answer questions at a public meeting March 15 before a subcommittee which will select the consultant for the study.

Talk of a Regional Sports Complex originated with interest in a regional aquatic center about a year ago after Wenatchee Mayor Fran Kuntz complained of expenses with the aging city pool, which draws crowds from around the area. East Wenatchee State Senator Brad Hawkins then drew up a bill that would allow for a second public facilities district to finance the project.

The existing district (PFD) which funded and oversees the Town Toyota Center collects 0.1 percent sales tax from Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, Cashmere, Entiat, Waterville, Chelan and Rock Island, as well as Chelan and Douglas counties.

Voters would likely vote on a 0.2 percent sales tax at the city and county level to finance the Regional Sports Complex.

There's some interest in locating the project in the Wenatchi Landing area just north of East Wenatchee, which sits on 283 acres near the Odabashian Bridge.

Hawkins secured $4 million in state funding for the Douglas County Sewer District to be extended into the area a few years ago.

A total of $300,000 is being spent on the feasibility study on the Sports Complex. A breakdown of the funding is below.

Participating Entity Max. Contribution

Greater Wenatchee PFD $100,000

Chelan County $ 50,000

Douglas County $ 50,000

City of Wenatchee $ 40,000

City of East Wenatchee $ 30,000

Port Authority $ 30,000