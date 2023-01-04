Propane Truck Rolls, Leaks, Closing Adams Road

Traffic has been snarled for much of the day on Adams Road following an accident involving a propane truck.

Grant County Sheriff's Office spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says the wreck happened around 11 a.m. about six miles east of George.

"There was a vehicle that pulled out in front of it (the propane truck) and the driver of the propane truck lost control and had a rollover which put the truck up against a utility pole and in a ditch."

Foreman says damage to the truck's tanker section required the closure of Adams Road between Road 6 NW and Road 8 NW until around 3 p.m.

"The truck had a leak which we could easily see between the cab and the tank itself. It was a small leak that didn't present a hazard to the public."

Foreman adds that the Washington Department of Ecology was advised of the leak but he did not expect them to respond to the scene.

Crews from the propane company had to be called in to transfer the propane from the damaged truck to another vehicle.

The driver of the truck was transported to Quincy Valley Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown if the driver who pulled out in front of the truck was cited for causing the accident.