With plenty of doggy snacks to go around, The Wenatchee Wild threw Walt the Wolf quite the 'paw'ty on center ice Saturday night.

On Pucks 'N' Paws night, Walt turned 15 and I would say he looks pretty good for his age in dog years.

Dog owners brought their pets to the game and paid tribute with a $5 donation. Proceeds benefit the Okandogs Dog Rescue.

There was also a dog race from center ice to the red line. Some dogs finished strong. Others stayed put. Some didn't know what to think.

They all had a howling good time.

