Ritzville Man Wanted For Allegedly Trying To Stab Police Officer

Police in Adams County are looking for a man wanted for allegedly attempting to stab a Ritzville Police officer last weekend.

The Adams County Sheriff's Office says it happened on Saturday at a residence in the area of 2nd and Lewis Streets in Ritzville where officers were dispatched to the report of a domestic dispute between a man and a woman.

Officers say they were attempting to interview the woman when the male, 45-year-old Brian Sumner, began interfering and armed himself with a knife when attempts were made to arrest him.

Sumner reportedly tried to stab one of the officers at the scene before holding the knife to the woman's chest and fleeing the residence after a bystander intervened.

A brief foot pursuit ensued, during which officers unsuccessfully attempted to subdue Sumner with a TASER before he reached his vehicle and drove away from the scene in a reckless manner.

Officers determined it would be safer to protect the woman rather than engaging in a vehicle chase with Sumner.

No one was injured during the incident, but Sumner is now wanted on charges including assault, obstruction, resisting arrest, and felony eluding.

Investigators say Sumner is know to frequent the town of Sprague and are asking anyone with information regarding his whereabouts to contact the Adams County Sheriff's Office.