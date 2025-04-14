Rollover Crash Injures Two George Men
Two George men sustained serious injuries early Sunday morning after a rollover crash involving alcohol east of Vantage.
Grant County Sheriff's Office says 28-year-old Leovigildo Vesca drove a minivan on Beverly Burke Road Southwest when he lost control in the 2000 block and rolled the vehicle.
The crash ejected Vesca and his passenger, 33-year-old Carlos Vasquez, as they did not wear a seatbelt.
Vesca suffered life-threatening injuries and received a life flight to Kadlec Regional Medical Center in Richland.
Vasquez sustained non life-threatening injuries and received transportation to Quincy Valley Medical Center and later transferred to Confluence Health Central Campus in Wenatchee.
