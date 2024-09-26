Royal City Man Arrested After Police Standoff

A Grant County man is behind bars after police say he barricaded himself inside a home to avoid arrest on Wednesday afternoon.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says it happened at around 2:30 p.m. when deputies were responding to a domestic violence report at a residence in the 15000 block of Road B Southeast in rural Royal City.

Get our free mobile app

Sheriff's spokesperson, Kyle Foreman, says probable cause had been established to apprehend 19-year-old Antonio Perez-Saquic, but when deputies ordered him to come out of the residence, he refused.

"After using flash bangs and other tools, the suspect still did not surrender. K9s were deployed and searched the home where they found hiding under a bed."

Foreman says Perez-Saquic's actions are becoming an all-too-familiar trend in Grant County.

"It seems to be a pattern we're experiencing here in Grant County. When we go to make an arrest on someone, many are choosing to barricade inside a home, which then prompts the response of the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team to safely bring the person into custody."

Foreman adds that anytime the use of the Tactical Response Team is necessary, it impacts the ability of the county's law enforcement agencies to patrol as effectively.

Perez-Saquic is now being lodged in the Grant County Jail and is facing charges of second-degree assault (domestic violence) and violation of a protection order.