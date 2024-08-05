Royal City Man Jailed After DUI Crash

A Grant County man is in jail after police say he caused a two-vehicle accident while under the influence near Royal City over the weekend.

The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the collision occurred at around 11 p.m. on Saturday near Road D Southwest when 23-year-old Angel De La Rosa-Martinez of Royal City slammed his car into a vehicle driven by 55-year-old Hermilo Ocampo, also of Royal City.

Ocampo suffered minor injuries and was treated at the scene, while De La Rosa-Martinez fled the scene and was found hiding in a cornfield about 300 yards away a short time later with the help of a Sheriff's Office K9 unit.

De La Rosa-Martinez was arrested and is now being held in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of DUI, hit-and-run, resisting arrest, and obstructing a law enforcement officer.