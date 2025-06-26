Grant County Police Arrest East Wenatchee Man, Mattawa Man, in Schawana Shooting

Grant County Police Arrest East Wenatchee Man, Mattawa Man, in Schawana Shooting

Grant County, WA

Police in Grant County arrest three men, including one from East Wenatchee, in connection to the May 28 shooting in Schawana.

NewsRadio 560 KPQ logo
Get our free mobile app

Grant County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 19-year-old Issac Almeida-Chittim of East Wenatchee and 19-year-old Gilberto Medina of Mattawa for the homicide of 44-year-old Juan Acosta.

The arrests stem from a shooting in Schawana where authorities discovered Acosta's body inside his car around 10 p.m. along Road T.5-Southwest with several gunshot wounds. Acosta's friend told investigators she heard Acosta tell her over the phone a carload of "gangsters" chased him.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Angel Olivares in Ephrata a short time after the shooting. He is in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Almeida-Chittim and Medina both face charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Boise Reacts to Mall Shooting

An unheard of incident for Boise, Idaho took place at the Towne Square Mall on the afternoon of October 25th.

Gallery Credit: Credit: Mateo, 103.5 KISS FM

Filed Under: east wenatchee, grant county sheriffs office, schawana
Categories: Breaking News, KPQ News

More From NewsRadio 560 KPQ