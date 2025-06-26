Police in Grant County arrest three men, including one from East Wenatchee, in connection to the May 28 shooting in Schawana.

Grant County Sheriff's Office said they arrested 19-year-old Issac Almeida-Chittim of East Wenatchee and 19-year-old Gilberto Medina of Mattawa for the homicide of 44-year-old Juan Acosta.

The arrests stem from a shooting in Schawana where authorities discovered Acosta's body inside his car around 10 p.m. along Road T.5-Southwest with several gunshot wounds. Acosta's friend told investigators she heard Acosta tell her over the phone a carload of "gangsters" chased him.

Deputies also arrested 23-year-old Angel Olivares in Ephrata a short time after the shooting. He is in the Grant County Jail on suspicion of second-degree murder and drive-by shooting.

Almeida-Chittim and Medina both face charges of first-degree murder and drive-by shooting.